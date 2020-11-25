comScore

New York Times Edits Headline That Declared Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump ‘Well-to-Do Refugees’

By Charlie NashNov 25th, 2020, 11:12 am

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The New York Times changed a sub-headline on Wednesday that described Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as “well-to-do refugees” looking for a new home.

The original headline read, “The end of President Trump’s time in office leaves his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well-t0-do refugees — but they appear to have plans in New Jersey.”

Following complaints, however, the Times removed the term “well-to-do refugees” and replaced it with “looking for a new home.”

Some social media users had complained about the newspaper using the word “refugee” to refer to Kushner and Trump.

“This subhed refers to Mr Kushner & Ms Trump as ‘well-to-do refugees.’ That is obscene; and absurdly callous with 100m+ actual displaced and refugees the world over,” protested PBS NewsHour foreign editor Morgan Till. “It’s a carelessly revolting appellation, and makes me very mad.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: