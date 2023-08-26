‘Now You’ve Had Enough B*TCH!’ Watch Bob Barker Dish To CNN About Famous Adam Sandler Fight Scene

Iconic game show host Bob Barker — who passed away at the age of 99 — was also known for his memorable self-lampooning appearance in the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore, and he gave CNN the inside scoop on that famous fight scene.

Barker’s publicist Roger Neal announced Saturday that the star had died of natural causes at home in Beverly Hills.

Barker was already a legend when he performed the canny cameo in the film that upended his kindly persona by placing him in a no-holds-barred brawl with Sandler’s character on a golf course:

In a 2013 interview for CNN’s The Red Chair series, Barker revealed that he did his own fighting in the scene, and told S

BOB BARKER: I did beat up Happy Gilmore. I crushed him. After I’d finally finished him off, and he was obviously out, I said, now you’ve had enough, bitch! I never taped a “Price Is Right.” Once Happy Gilmore had been released that the audience didn’t want to talk with me about my fight scene with Happy Gilmore and when I went up there, the director came over to talk with me about what we were going to do the next day and he said, now, don’t worry about these fight scenes, he said, we have a double. He’ll do that. I said, what do you mean you’ll have a double? I said I know how to fight. He said, all right, all right, you can fight. He let me fight.

I did “Price is Right” for 35 years, and I never wanted to retire. And then, I just thought, now’s the time. And when I left “The Price is Right,” I was going to talk with the host who replaced me and try to get that person to continue the spay neuter plug that I did at the end of every show and when they chose Drew, I had occasion to meet him and as we were introduced, before I said anything, Drew Carey said, Bob, I’m going to do that spay neuter plug at the end of every show as long as I’m the host of “The Price is Right.” I said, Drew, you’re my man. That’s great news to me.

I was a fighter pilot in the Navy during the war of 1812. Actually, it was World War II. Every man in the country wanted to be in the service. I was a freshman in college at the time that Pearl Harbor was attacked and one day I was looking at a magazine and here was a full color page and it was a young naval aviator wearing his whites and I thought, if I’m going to war, I want to go war looking like that guy. And I went down that day and to the post office and joined the navy as a naval aviation cadet.

I had never been up in an airplane. I had certainly not thought about what was involved in landing one on a carrier. And I’d never even seen the ocean. But I loved that picture. I thought that’s what I want to do. So I became a naval officer eventually.

I’m a total abolitionist. I’d like to see all animal testing ended. My wife Dorothy Joe brought animal rights to my attention. I never thought about the cruelty to animals in the production of fur in factory farming and I stopped wearing my leather jackets and I, too, became a vegetarian. I just felt compelled to try to do what I could to help them. And I’ve been doing that ever since. Every place I speak, any time I have the opportunity, if I’m a guest on a show, whatever, I’ve got to say, help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered!