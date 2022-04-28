Olivia Wilde Hit with Custody Papers from Ex Jason Sudeikis While Presenting at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon.

An unexpecting Wilde was handed the mysterious manila envelope by an unidentified guest as she was presenting her psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling — starring her boyfriend Harry Styles.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked the woman handing her the envelope, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Is this for me?”

Despite the fact that Wilde was presenting at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in front of 3,000 Hollywood industry insiders and reporters, she managed to keep her composure throughout the exchange.

“Thank you,” she said after opening the envelope — labeled “Personal and Confidential” — and reading what was inside.

Wilde went on to continue her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling, which she told the audience was based on the question, “What would it take for you to give up your life, to do what is right?”

Sudeikis responded to the incident in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, clarifying that he was unaware Wilde would be served in such a public manner.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the statement read. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde and Sudeikis, who separated in late 2020, share two children together.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, also shared a statement regarding the incident with Deadline, saying, “We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees.”

