Piers Morgan has found his latest celebrity to mock, and Twitter is not having it.

Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to roast the outfit Daniel Craig wore to the No Time to Die premiere in London, taking issue with the fact that James Bond “would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket.”

O dear O (7) dear.

James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act. 👎 pic.twitter.com/Mg6AT6UXTp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 29, 2021

“O dear O (7) dear. James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket,” he wrote. “You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr. Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act.”

Several Twitter users were quick to note that James Bond is not actually real and that Craig is simply an actor portraying the British secret agent, while others pointed to Bond’s own tendency to be “garish” through his outfits.

Other fans also faulted Morgan for mocking the pink outfit, art director Dillon St.Paul writing, “So refreshing to see someone seen as hyper masculine taking fashion risks.”

I don’t think he’s James Bond in real life. I think that’s a fictional character. Always here to help. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RUjPDlfEvS — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2021

Oh Honey!!! Did you even watch Goldfinger? Sweetie…. terrycloth romper https://t.co/GteU2eHaK9 pic.twitter.com/9wFly7GlB4 — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) September 29, 2021

he wore it to make people like you angry because he hates james bond and he especially hates people who idolize james bond. probably not you specifically, though, i’d be surprised if he bothered retaining your name https://t.co/8VOlP0u03g — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) September 29, 2021

Isn’t it fairly normal for actors to turn up at premiers as themselves, rather than the characters they played it the movie? https://t.co/0QYNnzxwZ2 — James Mates (@jamesmatesitv) September 29, 2021

1. Daniel Craig is an actor. James Bond is a fictional character he plays, not a real person. 2. It is velvet not suede. 3. He looks fantastic. 4….. https://t.co/7nOZEXI1Rj pic.twitter.com/t1cwErtcYP — Colm O’Gorman (@Colmogorman) September 29, 2021

Sorry @piersmorgan he looks amazing! So refreshing to see someone seen as hyper masculine taking fashion risks! It’s suave but it’s fun, I love it! (Also side note this is Daniel Craig being Daniel Craig not James Bond) 😂🕺🏼✔️ #007NoTimeToDie https://t.co/NWHWoCbGtj — Dillon St.Paul (@DillonStPaul) September 29, 2021

Is someone sulking after getting turned down for his dream role? https://t.co/ctRZyHEfVp — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) September 29, 2021

Love this. DB velvet tux – I’ll be getting one of these @piersmorgan 😉 https://t.co/bY2rIvmrmx — Mikey Kay (@MikeyKayNYC) September 29, 2021

Don’t hate the player hate the game !! Some can some can’t Piers you which one you are 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/0wHkdKI2x6 — Joe Thompson (@IAmJoeThompson) September 29, 2021

don’t they teach you this in British school pic.twitter.com/nbG2A1GGIj — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) September 29, 2021

