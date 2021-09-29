Piers Morgan Sparks Twitter Row By Mocking Daniel Craig’s ‘Garish’ James Bond Premiere Outfit

Piers Morgan Sparks a Massive Twitter Row By Mocking Daniel Craig's 'Garish' <em>No Time to Die</em> Premiere Outfit:

Frazer Harrison, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Piers Morgan has found his latest celebrity to mock, and Twitter is not having it.

Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to roast the outfit Daniel Craig wore to the No Time to Die premiere in London, taking issue with the fact that James Bond “would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket.”

“O dear O (7) dear. James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket,” he wrote. “You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr. Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act.”

Several Twitter users were quick to note that James Bond is not actually real and that Craig is simply an actor portraying the British secret agent, while others pointed to Bond’s own tendency to be “garish” through his outfits.

Other fans also faulted Morgan for mocking the pink outfit, art director Dillon St.Paul writing, “So refreshing to see someone seen as hyper masculine taking fashion risks.”

