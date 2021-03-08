Piers Morgan has been quite vocal regarding his views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ever since they announced they would step back from the royal family in January 2020.

Morgan has not been any less vocal following the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in full on Sunday.

During the interview, Markle, who became the first multi-racial person in the British royal family in 2018 when she married Prince Harry, told Winfrey that certain royals were worried about how dark the skin of their firstborn Archie would be.

Markle also alleged that there was reluctance from the royal family to allow Archie to become a prince, adding that there was controversy surrounding his future title.

“And growing up as a woman of color, as a little girl of color, I know how important representation is. I know how you want to see someone who looks like you in certain positions,” said Markle. “And I could never understand how it wouldn’t be seen as an added benefit — and a reflection of the world today. At all times, but especially right now, to go — how inclusive is that, that you can see someone who looks like you in this family, much less one who’s born into it?”

Morgan, joining the hosts of Fox & Friends on Monday morning, called the accusation “despicable” — and railed against Markle for telling “absolutely outrageous” lies.

“I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report, honestly,” Morgan told the hosts. “I think it was the acting performance of her life, it was designed to portray her the ultimate victim. She even at one stage says that being imprisoned in a palace was somehow similar to what people are experiencing in the pandemic lockdown. Well, tell that to people living at the top of high rise buildings with three kids, trying to home school them with no job to pay for food on the table.”

Morgan continued to criticize Markle for treating British people like “a bunch of mugs,” adding that she has falsely portrayed herself as a victim to win over American liberals.

Markle’s decision to step back from the royal family was largely due to intense bullying and scrutiny from the tabloids. Markle even recently sued the Mail on Sundays, a sister paper to the Daily Mail, for a copyright breach and invasion of privacy over their publication of a private letter to her father — winning most of the claim.

“The defendant devoted a very considerable amount of space to the infringing articles, which it continued to publish for over two years,” stated the ruling. “It has devoted a very considerable number of further column inches, and many hundreds if not thousands of words, to coverage of earlier stages of this litigation and commentary upon them. The wording sought is modest by comparison and factual in nature.”

“The inferences in this interview, that the royal family is harboring racists, and in particular that one of them may be the Queen because Megan Markle lies, frankly, there is no other word for it,” Morgan continued, taking issue with Markle’s claim that Archie’s title as prince was disputed by the royals.

“It’s an absolutely outrageous lie and the only person that decides titles like princes is the Queen,” he added. “So she is directly inferring the Queen is a racist.”

Morgan took issue with Markle’s implication of racism within the royal family again later in the interview, lamenting criticism of the family that he’s seen on social media.

“I think particularly damaging, is this claim that Archie was prevented from being made a prince because of his skin color because the only person who would make that decision is the Queen,” he added — continuing to claim that simply because she rules over the Commonwealth, which includes people of several races, she could not possibly be racist.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]