Pro-Trump Pastor Tried To Destroy Barbie With Bible-Tipped Baseball Bat In EPIC Ragefest — Here’s How That Worked Out

Pro-Trump Pastor Greg Locke tried to symbolically destroy Barbie by wielding a baseball bat with a Bible taped to it against the iconic toy Dream House associated with the doll.

Barbie was already a national and global icon when the Barbie movie took theaters by storm, but not everyone was happy about it. In advance of the movie’s release, Locke — a MAGA attention vampire with a penchant for viral rants, sometimes literally — chose to use the film’s central domicile as a visual aid during a sermon about casting out demons and destroying their “strongholds.”

During a sermon just before the film’s release, Locke spent a good 45 minutes preaching about demons of the flesh in front of a dropcloth-draped prop before he revealed it to be a Barbie Dream House that was standing in for the stronghold of fleshly demons like porn and whatnot:

We drive demons out all time. But we’ve not reached a place where we understand: You have to pull down the stronghold that the demon left behind. Because some day something when you cast out the spirit of sexual perversion, it’s got to leave you. So does the person still struggle with porn because they still have a demon? No. They still struggle with porn because the fortified house is still there and the stronghold has to be pulled down.

Still many more minutes elapsed before Locke revealed his secret anti-Barbie-Demon weapon:

Thank you, dear sir. That is a Bible that is duct taped and zip tied to an Easton ball bat. Let me show you.

Locke read some Bible verses and then smashed up the Dream House and danced and screamed about it.

But several weeks later — as The Tennessee Holler points out — Barbie is sitting pretty with over a billion dollars in the bank and counting. No word on the status of porn demons, but they’re probably fine too. That’s what he gets for taping an NIV to his bat. Bible nerds will get that.

