Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke had a…hyperactive episode at his church recently where he told his congregation not to get vaccinated, and that only “crack-smoking, demon-possessed leftists” think Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States.

Locke, a pastor with the Global Vision Bible Church in Nashville, has drawn a number of headlines recently because of his Covid trutherism, his disregard for pandemic safety guidelines, and his threat to kick churchgoers out of his services if they show up wearing masks. On Sunday, Locke was filmed running along the stage and screaming to the crowd “I’ve been right about all of it! We’ve been right about all of it”

“These wicked fools don’t win in the end!” he kept shouting. After railing against “this fear bullcrap,” Locke continued by defending his recent claim that the highly contagious delta variant of Covid — currently surging around the country — is “nonsense.”

“It was nonsense then. It is nonsense now. You will not wear masks in this church!” Locke shouted to the cheering crowd. “I’m telling you right now, do not get vaccinated!”

Locke kept on with this before making an abrupt pivot in order to claim “Joe Biden’s days are numbered.”

“I’ve told you this whole time, this election was fraudulent,” he claimed. “We got so much proof the only people that can deny it are crack-smoking, demon-possessed leftists.”

Watch above, via Right Wing Watch.

