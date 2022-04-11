Sam Elliott Apologizes for Bashing ‘Power of the Dog’ Film for ‘Allusions of Homosexuality’: I ‘Wasn’t Very Articulate’

Actor Sam Elliott is apologizing for comments he made about the film Power of the Dog’s LGBTQ undertones.

Back in February, Elliott appeared as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast — where he discussed the new western film. Elliott drew strong criticism after saying the movie had “allusions of homosexuality throughout,” while comparing the cowboys in the film to Chippendales dancers.

“You want to talk about that piece of shit?” the actor said. “They’re running around in chaps and no shirts!”

The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Dunst garnered 12 Academy Award nominations and went home with the award for Best Director, Jane Campion .

While on a Deadline Hollywood panel for his show 1883 over the weekend, the actor was asked about the comments he made and quickly apologized.

“First don’t go do a podcast where the call letters are W – T – F,” the actor joked. Turning more serious he continued, “that movie struck a chord with me and in trying to tell the guy, the WTF guy, how I felt about the film, I wasn’t very articulate.”

“I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started when I was in this town. Friends on every level, in every job description up until today with my agent, my dear friend of a number of years and I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used,” Elliott said.

“I want to apologize to the cast of the Power of the Dog, brilliant actors. All. In particular, Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am,” he concluded.

