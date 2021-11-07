Saturday Night Live Cold Open Jokes About Youngkin Distancing Himself From Trump During Virginia Campaign

Saturday Night Live’s cold open took the form of a mock Fox News interview by Jeanine Pirro, in which Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) and former president Donald Trump were parodied.

The show opened with mocking Rodgers’ comments on the Covid vaccine. Rodgers came under scrutiny this week for revealing he was unvaccinated, but previously saying he was “immunized.”

“Now Aaron, you’re not vaccinated. So what? Who the hell cares?” SNL’s Pirro began. “It’s your body, your choice. And please never use that quote for any other issues.”

“Exactly Jeanine. It’s my body, and my Covid,” said Pete Davidson as Rodgers. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me. It’s gotten so bad, State Farm called and they’re not giving me the Aaron Rodgers break.”

He went on to reference his claim from earlier this week that he did not lie when a reporter asked if he was vaccinated and he replied, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

“I never lied,” Rodgers said. “I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them, ‘Trust me. I’m more or less immunized.’ Go team!”

The show then pivoted its attention to the Virginia gubernatorial race by bringing Youngkin on as a guest.

“My win in Virginia proves that people are deeply concerned about education,” Youngkin said.

“And who are most of your voters?” asked Pirro.

“People who didn’t go to college.”

“Excellent,” Pirro said. “Now, critical race theory is something you talked about a lot. What is critical race theory?”

“It’s simple, it’s what got me elected,” replied Youngkin.

The show parodied parents’ concerns about certain books in schools, referencing Toni Morrison‘s novel ‘Beloved,’ which sparked debate in Virginia, before turning its attention to Youngkin’s distancing from Trump.

“I just wanted to congratulation Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself on a tremendous win in Virginia,” Trump told Pirro. “We did it together.”

“Oh, you don’t have to say that,” said a visibly uncomfortable Youngkin.

A few moments later, Pirro asked, “Mr. President, you never actually campaigned with Glenn Youngkin, did you?”

Trump replied that while he was “never there, there” with Youngkin, he “told lots of people they should vote for Glenn.”

“And you know what, most people don’t like Glenn, but he’s a wonderful guy,” said Trump. “He’s a wonderful guy. Tall, he’s rich. Like my sons, Glenn. You’re like my son, okay?”

“Please don’t say that,” replied Youngkin.

Watch above, via SNL

