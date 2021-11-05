Bob Costas Blasts ‘Disingenuous’ Aaron Rodgers for Not Owning His Vaccination Status

Aaron Rodgers went from being a quirky, eccentric NFL quarterback to an anti-vaxxer and smug liar this week after he tested positive for Covid-19. Veteran sportscaster Bob Costas joined Chris Cuomo on CNN Thursday night and claimed the Green Bay Packers quarterback now has a permanent mark on his reputation.

For more than two months, Rodgers was able to fool everyone into believing he was vaccinated against Covid-19. But that façade came crashing down this week when the quarterback tested positive for Covid and it was revealed he would miss a minimum of 10 days, an NFL protocol enforced only on unvaccinated players.

“There are a lot of people already in the media who cover the NFL on a daily basis, which I no longer do, who have labeled him a liar,” Costas said. “If you want to be extremely kind, you could say that he was disingenuous. He was obviously comfortable with most of the media and football fans nearly unanimously believing he was vaccinated.”

In August, Rodgers responded to the question of ‘are you vaccinated,’ with “yea, I’m immunized.” His answer, although somewhat vague, led everyone to believe he was vaccinated. As it turns out, Rodgers considered himself immunized after receiving a homeopathic treatment for Covid, which the NFL and CDC do not recognize as being vaccinated.

Kirk Cousins, Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz are other NFL quarterbacks who have refused the vaccine. While they faced criticism for their decisions, they are now being commended for at least being up front and honest about their desire to bypass the vaccine.

“No matter how anti-facts, anti-science and anti-common sense some of the anti-vaxxers are,” Costas continued on Cuomo Prime Time. “Say whatever else you want, they’ve all owned it, they’ve all come out and said, ‘this is what I believe, this is what I’m doing.’ Aaron Rodgers was disingenuous about it.”

“He’s one of the greatest players of all time, that’s obvious, but his reputation is going to take a hit out of this,” Costas said. “He may get support, but on balance his reputation is going to be hurt.”

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com