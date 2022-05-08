Saturday Night Live Cold Open Tackles SCOTUS’ Abortion Draft With Kate McKinnon as 13th Century Witch

Saturday Night Live‘s cold open transported the cast to 13th century England, as the show took focus on the Supreme Court voting to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision, according to a majority opinion draft.

An SNL narrator says that Justice Samuel Alito in his draft cited “a treatise from 13th century England about the quickening of the foetus and a second treatise that says if the quick childe dieth in her body it would be a great misprision.”

The show then showed three men in a castle contemplating abortion.

“I don’t know, maybe we shouldn’t ban abortion in all of England. We could decide it on a fiefdom by fiefdom basis,” one man said.

“Good idea,” replied another. “That way, if your concubine needs one, you can just send her off to get it in good old Old York City.”

After further discussion, the second man cautioned against the conversation being “leaked” and an almost 12-year-old girl asked why it shouldn’t be the woman’s decision.

“That’s why we’re also offering maternity leave: when you’re done with 20 years of continuous maternity, you can leave,” the man replied.

The show threw in a “my body, my choice” joke about mask-wearing and an underhanded stab at trusting the Catholic Church with their children before Kate McKinnon entered as a witch, with a prophecy of the the 21st century.

“Worry not, dear girl, these barbaric laws will some day be overturned by something called progress,” McKinnon said. “And then about 50 years after the progress, they’ll be like and maybe we should undo the progress. I don’t know why my visions from that time are very confusing. It seems like all of the power comes from a place called Florida.”

Watch above, via SNL

