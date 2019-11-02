Saturday Night Live Goes After Elizabeth Warren in Cold Open: ‘Money Doesn’t Exist’

Saturday Night Live was back for another episode tonight, with Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren in full force.

“Look at me, I am in my natural habitat. A public school on the weekend. And I just had a Nature Valley bar in the hallway so I’m jacked up and ready to pop off,” McKinnon said.

The sketch poked fun at Warren herself and made fun of her expensive plans and her inexplicable love of the HBO show Ballers.

She also rolled out an incomprehensible chart to explain the costs of her health care proposal.

“Now we’re talking trillions. So when the numbers are this big, they’re just pretend. They ain’t no scrooge McDuck vault somewhere. You want to get red-pilled? Money doesn’t exist,” McKinnon said, rolling out the chart. “Here. Here’s the math. Do you understand this? I do. I can explain it to you but you would die.”

Last week’s cold open featured Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump at a rally, meeting with send-ups of Trump supporters and bigger figures like Lindsey Graham, Bill Clinton and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The season’s fifth episode was hosted by actress Kristen Stewart with the band Coldplay as the musical guest.

The show will be on a one-week hiatus next week before returning with Harry Styles as the host and musical guest on Nov. 16.

