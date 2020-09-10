Saturday Night Live Set to Return to 30 Rock For Live Shows This Fall

The Saturday Night Live cast will head back to the studio this fall for the first time in months since the pandemic sent them into quarantine lockdown in March.

NBC announced on Twitter Thursday that new episodes of the series will air on October 3, live from New York’s Rockefeller Center:

The announcement regarding the series’ 46th season comes after several of New York’s other late-night show, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also returned to their studios — without a live audience — for the first time since March. SNL did not indicate whether they will have an audience for its return.

SNL’s last live episode aired on March 7, but after the coronavirus shut down the entertainment industry, the series finished its season with sketches filmed from the cast members’ houses while they were in quarantine.

SNL ended its last season with a total of only 18 episodes – 3 shy of a typical season – as the pandemic made shooting the variety series an incredibly difficult feat. The finale, which also finished the show’s SNL at Home series, featured Alec Baldwin’s legendary Donald Trump as the keynote speaker for a high school Zoom graduation.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]