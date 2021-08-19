Seth Meyers Bashes CNN, Fox for Hosting ‘Notorious Pro-War’ Pundits John Bolton and Karl Rove After Afghanistan Exit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers was unimpressed by certain media outlets for hosting pro-war pundits John Bolton and Karl Rove following the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Meyers first explained the concept of “forever wars” on Wednesday’s Late Night, joking that, “People in charge just keep asking for a little more time to turn things around and then, next thing you know, it’s been 20 years and you’ve been in Afghanistan longer than it takes for George R.R. Martin to come up with a new Game of Thrones book.”

Using another entertainment-themed metaphor, Meyers compared the promises of the “military-industrial complex and foreign policy elite” to leave Afghanistan in a few months to a child telling their parents they will return the movie they rented to Blockbuster tomorrow.

“Then they’d ask you the next day, and you tell them you just have to watch the last 20 minutes, and then the next thing you know, you’re 47 years old and owe Blockbuster $60,000 in late fees for a VHS copy of The Prince of Tides,” he cracked.

“There was never a good time to withdraw, which is why no president before [Joe] Biden was willing to do it, kind of like how there’s never a good time at a pool party to tell someone you can see their ass crack,” he continued. “No one wants to be the guy who interrupts pool volleyball to say, ‘Hey, Dave, pull up your swimsuit.’”

Meyers then hit Fox News for hosting Rove following the U.S. withdrawal, calling the former White House Deputy Chief of Staff the “architect of the presidency that brought us some of the most horrific foreign policy debacles in American history about the Middle East.”

“Maybe next time we could ask the dudes at Sturgis for some tips on Covid prevention and noise reduction,” Meyers joked, adding, “Seriously, do you have no shame at all? Did all of your other guests fall through?”

Meyers later pointed to CNN, noting that they followed Fox’s lead and invited Bolton to share his take on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Come on, CNN,” said the host. “Why would you give airtime to a notorious pro-war liar who has been wrong not just about this, but about everything?”

Meyers ultimately suggested that CNN interview Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), the only member of Congress who voted “no” to authorizing military force in 2001.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com