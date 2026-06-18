‘He’s Making Everything About Him’: Karl Rove Piles on Trump for ‘Talking Crazy,’ His ‘Narcissism’

Legendary GOP strategist Karl Rove reprimanded both parties for “talking crazy” in his latest column for The Wall Street Journal, but reserved extra judgment for President Donald Trump.

After chastising Democrats for their anti-Israel activism, contemplation of a post-midterms impeachment effort, and elevation of candidates like Graham Platner, James Talarico, and Abdul El-Sayed, Rove turned his attention to his own party.

“Republicans have problems, too — and theirs start at the top. Count on Democrats to replay endlessly Mr. Trump’s comments that ‘I love the inflation’ and ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,'” he wrote. “Moreover, the Iran settlement—whatever it is—must quickly lower gasoline prices. The reported 60-day extension of the cease-fire means oil could head back up in August, just before the Labor Day kickoff of the fall campaign, if Iran decides embarrassing Mr. Trump is more important than resolving the issue.”

Rove continued:

Then there’s the president’s narcissism. Renaming the Kennedy Center is example No. 1. There are too many others. Aides feel compelled to stroke Mr. Trump’s ego constantly. When a federal judge last week blocked the Interior Department from changing signs in national parks, the agency’s spokeswoman responded by saying “the greatest president in the history of our country” would preside over Sunday’s UFC matches at the White House. Greater than Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln? The aide was only following what Mr. Trump himself has said. Last month he posted a message referring to himself as “the man who some say is the Greatest President in History.” Now he says the July 4 national celebration of America’s 250th anniversary will be “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.” For the thousandth time, he’s making everything about him, not the country. That may feed his ego but not his standing, especially with swing voters, whom Republicans need to keep the GOP’s congressional majorities.

“Words matter, and neither party is making good use of them right now,” he concluded.

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