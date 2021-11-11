Seth Meyers named Kellyanne Conway as the member of Donald Trump’s administration that he misses the least, tearing into her for being the former president’s “most prolific” and “worst liar.”

“When Trump left office, there were lots of people I would have been happy to never see or hear from again,” Meyers said at the start of Wednesday’s Late Night. “Like overinflated football Jason Miller or the zombie who somehow retained the ability to talk, Stephen Miller.”

The host went on to give a pretty solid Stephen Miller impression, exasperatedly exclaiming, “Yes, I did catch the rage virus and yes, I do have an appetite for brains, but that should not distract from the fact that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.”

“Probably the person I miss the least is Kellyanne Conway, whose shamelessness really knew no bounds,” Meyers revealed. “She was somehow the Trump administration’s most prolific and also worst liar.”

He went on to crack that Conway “lied the way your kids lie,” as she always took things a step too far, giving herself away.

Meyers pinpointed his favorite of Conway’s quotes, which he believes “should follow her for the rest of her career,” airing a clip of her clashing with reporters over the containment of the coronavirus in early March 2020.

“It is being contained. Do you not think it’s being contained?” Conway shot at a reporter who questioned why the Trump administration had not done more to help hospitals prepare for the outbreak.

When the reporter noted that she was not a doctor, so she could not answer Conway’s question, Trump’s former counselor exclaimed, “You said it’s not being contained, so are you a doctor or a lawyer when you’re saying it’s not being contained?”

“She also sounds like she’s trying to argue that her coupon is still valid at Talbots,” Meyers quipped, adding, “But credit where credit is due, it was contained. The coronavirus went away and everything went back to normal. I kept doing the show in a suit and tie in front of a live studio audience without interruption and I stopped having that weird, recurring nightmare that I was trapped in a room with a sea captain painting who loved corny jokes and sounded suspiciously like Will Forte.”

Meyers noted that Conway was still given a platform on Fox News “despite, or more likely because of, the fact that she lied about everything.”

The host played a clip of Conway from Sean Hannity’s Monday night show, in which she told him that “there was no inflation” and “there was no supply-chain crisis” under Trump.

“I mean, I know the last 20 months have been kind of a haze, but did they really expect us all to forget the long lines of food and empty store shelves and desperate search for Lysol and Purell?” Meyers questioned after recalling a time when a roll of toilet paper “had a street value just about cocaine.”

“Do they think we’ve forgotten the days of watching Tiger King and trying to make our own hand sanitizer out of vodka and grape jelly?” he added.

Watch above, via NBC.

