SHOCK POLL: Majority of Americans Side With Will Smith Over Chris Rock in Oscar Slap Brouhaha

A poll conducted by Blue Rose Research, a well-known Democratic pollster, found that a higher percentage of Americans ultimately see Chris Rock in the wrong after Will Smith slapped him in the face.

The survey was conducted on Monday, the day after the much talked about Oscar ceremony, asking 2162 online respondents who they viewed as “more in the wrong” during the Smith-Rock controversy.

“Last night, there was an incident at the Academy Awards show you may have heard about. The host, comedian Chris Rock, made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, joking that she should be cast in a movie as G.I Jane,” the survey told participants. “In response, her husband, actor Will Smith, stormed on the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Who do you think was more in the wrong?”

David Shor, Head of Data Science at the company, shared the results on Twitter on Tuesday, revealing that most of those surveyed are Team Smith.

According to the poll, 52.3 percent of those surveyed view Rock in the wrong while 47.7 percent fault Smith.

According to the poll, 52.3 percent of those surveyed view Rock in the wrong while 47.7 percent fault Smith. The results did not include respondents who were undecided.

All age demographics below 65 years also viewed Rock in the wrong, while 51.8 percent of those above 65 years old said Smith was wrong.

White, Black, Hispanic, and Native Americans surveyed also faulted Rock, while Asian Americans were split evenly down the middle.

Females surveyed faulted Rock while 52.4 percent of males surveyed viewed Smith in the wrong.

As for the political breakdown, 50.1 percent of those who voted for President Joe Biden faulted Smith, while 50.8 of those who voted for former President Donald Trump faulted Rock.

And 58.4 of those who view the Bible as the “literal word of God” faulted Rock while 51.4 percent of those who believe the Bible is a “book of fables” faulted Smith.

Only those with incomes higher than 100k faulted Smith, while those with either a four-year degree or an advanced degree also believed that Smith was in the wrong.

Fifty-nine percent of those who “strongly agree” that it is “sometimes necessary to discipline a child with a good, hard spanking” viewed Rock in the wrong while 50.1 percent of those who “strongly disagree” faulted Smith.

Shor also mapped out the results from an electoral college perspective, showing that Smith won 470 electoral college votes compared to 68 for Rock supporters.

Shor also mapped out the results from an electoral college perspective, showing that Smith won 470 electoral college votes compared to 68 for Rock supporters.

