SNL’s Weekend Update Viciously Mocks Ted Cruz’s Haircut: ‘He Looks Like He’s Selling Fireworks Out Of the Back Of An El Camino’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update viciously mocked Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) haircut, a new style he debuted during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Showing a photo of Cruz’s new look, with the sides shaved, the top slicked back, and long in the back, anchor Colin Jost dropped a series of insults on the Texas senator.

“Look, I know there are probably bigger things happening in the world, but can we talk about Ted Cruz’s hair, for like an hour?” said Jost.

“What happened here? He looks like he’s selling fireworks out of the back of an El Camino.”

“I’m pretty sure I’ve seen this guy handcuffed, crying on a curb in ‘COPs.'”

“I mean, what are you doing, man? You’re a senator, not the manager of a paint ball range. At least the manager of a paint ball range has some leadership skills.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]