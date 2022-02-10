Snoop Dogg Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery Just Days Before His Super Bowl Performance

A woman who allegedly worked as an onstage dancer for Snoop Dogg has accused the rapper — as well as his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan — of sexually assaulting her in 2013.

The woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday under the pseudonym Jane Doe, claiming Snoop Dogg and Juan, whose given name is Donald Campbell, assaulted her after she accepted a ride home from Juan following one of the rapper’s concerts at Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, Calif.

The plaintiff is suing Snoop Dogg for a violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, for sexual battery, and for sexual assault, Pitchfork reported.

According to Rolling Stone, the suit alleges that the plaintiff fell asleep in the car and when she woke up, she found herself at Juan’s home instead of her own.

She allegedly then fell asleep at Juan’s home because she was “exhausted” and woke up at 4:00 AM the next morning. The complaint alleges that Juan “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face,” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.”

The lawsuit further claims that the plaintiff was assaulted by Juan and Snoop Dogg — given name Calvin Broadus — in consecutive attacks, as Juan later insisted she accompany him to a recording studio where Snoop Dogg was filming a series.

The filing states that the plaintiff went “in hopes of advancing her career,” as Juan allegedly said Snoop Dogg wanted her there and that she might become “his weather girl” for the series “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network.”

Rolling Stone reported that the suit claims Snoop Dogg assaulted her soon after she arrived:

“After a few minutes, defendant Snoop Dogg withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex,” the complaint alleges. The rapper then allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on plaintiff’s upper chest and lower neck.” He then purportedly said, “I’ll get you something to clean up with” and left the accuser “humiliated, terrified and panicked” in the bathroom without returning.

According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg has denied “the entire story,” saying, “it’s a pack of lies.”

The lawsuit comes days before Snoop Dogg is set to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar on February 13.

The rapper also announced that he bought Death Row Records, the label where he started his rap career, on the same day the lawsuit was filed

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has been sued for assault. Makeup artist Kylie Bell sued the rapper in 2005, claiming he raped her in 2003, yet dropped the suit after the rapper countersued her for extortion.

