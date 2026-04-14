House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) claimed he spoke to President Donald Trump right before he took down his controversial, AI-generated ‘Jesus’ post.

On Sunday night, Trump posted the now-deleted AI-generated image of himself seemingly in the role of Jesus Christ, donning a robe as his hand heals a sick man and nurses and soldiers look on.

His post instantly drew backlash from many members of the conservative media, who slammed it as “blasphemous” and “unacceptable.”

The president has said the image was misinterpreted and he took it down as a result of the “confusion” it spurred.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump told reporters Monday. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Johnson revealed he spoke to Trump about the image and its reception upon seeing the post.

“I talked to the president about it as soon as I saw it and told him that I don’t think it was being received in the same way he intended it,” Johnson said in the clip shared by CNN. “He agreed and he pulled it down. That was the right thing to do. He explained how he saw that and I don’t think he thought it was sacrilegious at all.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) echoed Johnson’s sentiments in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, though he did not directly address CNN’s question as to whether he agreed with members of the Republican party who have called the image “blasphemous.”

“Well, I’m certainly glad that he took it down,” Marshall said. “I think speaker Johnson got right to the heart of the matter. What the president intended wasn’t maybe the way some of us were taking it. But I’m very glad that he took it down.”

Watch above via CNN.

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