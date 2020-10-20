Stacey Abrams Answers Burning Question in Nerd-tastic Detail: Star Trek or Star Wars?

Stacey Abrams is spending most of her time these days fighting voter suppression, but the Democratic politician is almost as passionate about a certain science fiction franchise. In a new interview, Abrams broke down her preference between Star Trek and Star Wars in nerd-tastic detail.

Spoiler alert: It’s Trek.

Ms. Abrams opened up about her love of Star Trek on the latest episode of the Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes-hosted SmartLess podcast. Following a lengthy discussion about combating voter suppression in the 2020 presidential election, the group switched gears to a topic beyond the space-time continuum.

The former Georgia House Minority Leader was first asked how she felt about J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the Star Trek franchise.

“I think he’s done an amazing job of recasting the story. It’s hard to come in this far into a franchise, but the way he reimagined it so people can enter and enjoy is fantastic,” Abrams replied.

Bateman then asked why a person would be a fan of Star Trek over Star Wars or vice versa.

Abrams explained, “Star Trek is science fiction and Star Wars uses science, but it’s more fantasy. Star Wars happens in space, but it doesn’t really think about physics and astrophysics and astronomy. Star Trek is for nerds who love physics.”

Abrams continued, “You can take the narrative of Star Wars – which is fantastic – but you could put it in another place. Star Trek requires that you be in space. It requires that you have this frame of transportation and this way of thinking about the rest of the universe. I’m a Star Trek person who appreciates Star Wars. I am not a Star Wars fan.”

Arnett went on to ask Abrams if she considered herself a “trekkie.”

She proudly admitted it and put up the Vulcan hand sign to prove it — a response that’s sure to draw photon torpedo fire from folks who prefer to be called “Trekkers.”

When asked her thoughts on original Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, who shared primetime television’s first interracial kiss with William Shatner, Abrams revealed, “I did see her in an airport when I was running for governor and lost all of my mind.”

In fact, Abrams admitted that there’s no one in the Senate or the House of Representatives that she would “nerd out” over meeting as much as she would any member of the Star Trek cast.

“I’ve gotten to meet most of my governmental heroes,” she said. “I appreciate meeting all of them,” but added that she’d be more excited to encounter Star Trek actors like Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula.

“And Patrick Stewart, who of course is the quintessential captain of this era,” Abrams added. “I would probably pass out.”

As we reported last week, 19 current and former Star Trek actors held a virtual “Trek the Vote” fundraiser to promote a “fair and ethical election.”

Abrams appeared as a special guest, along with Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg, and aced the event’s trivia competition.

Listen below to Abrams’ full interview on the SmartLess podcast. The Star Trek discussion begins around the 36:20 mark.

