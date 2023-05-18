Stephen A. Smith Holds Flirty Celebration of Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover: ‘I See You!’

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t contain his excitement over Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, which debuted earlier this week.

Smith reacted to the cover photo on the Wednesday edition of his podcast Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith. He even shared a clip of his commentary on his Twitter, proudly saying, “Martha Stewart, I see you!”

“Eighty-one year old Martha Stewart is one of four swimsuit models gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, 81 years old!” Smith shouted.

“Now I know y’all saying ‘What the hell Steven A. talking about something like that for?’ Well, it’s a simple reason. Ladies — none of y’all are beyond your prime. All of y’all got it going on,” Smith said in a sultry voice.

Smith defended his praise of the cover by saying that everyone has their own taste.

“I have mine, people have theirs. I said I have my taste for a reason,” Smith said before flipping through other Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers he found enjoyable.

“Elon Musk’s mother was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She’s 75 years old. You go on mama. You go on with your bad self,” Smith said. “I’ve seen plenty of women in their fifties that look better than women in their twenties. I think it’s great that Martha Stewart and Mrs. Musk are gracing the same cover that Ciara and Kim Kardashian graced, there is no prime. Everybody got their taste.”

Watch above via Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com