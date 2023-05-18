‘Stop the F*cking Car, Man!’ Wild Video Shows Cop Clinging to Roof of Fleeing Car

Newly released police body cam video from an Iowa traffic stop shows a shocking incident in which a police office clings to the roof of a fleeing car before being thrown to the ground.

The stop happened in 2021, said CNN News Central anchor John Berman to introduce the video, but is just now being released. In the clip, Carroll Police Department Officer Patrick McCarty can be seen on the hood of the car with his gun drawn as the car starts moving.

“He’s clinging on for dear life as the car starts to go more than 50 miles per hour,” said Berman.

The video then shows McCarty swearing profusely as he repeatedly yells for the driver to “Stop the f*cking car, man! Stop the f*cking car! Put on the f*cking brakes! Jesus, stop the car, man!”

Another video angle taken from the dash cam of another officer’s car shows McCarty getting thrown from the hood.

“I need medics!” the officer is heard calling over his radio.

“Brave, right?” said Berman. “But apparently misguided. The police chief told a local newspaper that McCarty, in the heat of the moment, made a lapse in judgment in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.”

The incident was now being used to train all officers going forward, Berman added, and “they’re using it as a training of what not to do,” like “Bad Idea Jeans,” referencing a Saturday Night Live sketch.

McCarty suffered a back injury in his fall from the car, but did recover. The suspect was eventually apprehended across state lines in Illinois. “He faces five years in prison and must pay restitution to the officer,” said Berman.

“Don’t jump up on the hood of a car, really, under any circumstances,” said Berman, stating the obvious.

He added that he wasn’t saying that the officer wasn’t brave, “he was super brave — I’m just saying they’re using this a training video of what not to do!”

“He could have been killed there,” Berman’s co-anchor Sara Sidner replied, “and we’ve seen police officers fired for much less…this is really dangerous.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com