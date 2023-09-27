‘That is Absolute BULLSH*T!’ CNN’s Chris Wallace Strikes Nerve By Dragging Oliver Stone For ‘Fawning’ Over Putin

CNN anchor Chris Wallace drew fire from film legend Oliver Stone when he pressed Stone about not going harder at Russian President Vladimir Putin when he shot interviews for a 2017 four-part Showtime documentary series.

Wallace’s Max series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace returns this week with Stone as the guest and a new arrangement for the host — the interview show will be available exclusively on Max, while CNN will also debut The Chris Wallace Show on Saturday mornings later this fall.

In a preview clip, Wallace hit bone when he pushed Stone over criticism of his Putin interviews:

WALLACE: I think it’s fair to say that you are most controversial these days for a series of interviews that you did with Vladimir Putin over a couple of years in the mid 2010s…in which you’ve been criticized for being too friendly, and even fawning….Why didn’t you challenge Putin more in those interviews?

STONE: I’m sorry, Chris, that is absolute bullshit! Look at the fourth hour for example, this is in the fourth hour and constantly, I’m pushing him in this in this interview…

WALLACE: But when he makes a contention, do you challenge him?

STONE: Sometimes you have to play the game of getting an interview. You understand? If you look at the…(I understand)

WALLACE: When you sit down with a dictator, why would you want to tiptoe around the fact that he’s been accused of killing his political opponents?

STONE: Has been accused. Okay, I’ve, I have never seen hard evidence of that.

WALLACE: Are you really sitting here, Oliver, saying that you think that Putin has been unjustly accused of attacking or killing his political opponents?

STONE: Again, I have to ask you, what’s the motive to do this? If somebody…

WALLACE: Because he is a dictator, and he doesn’t like people who are a threat.

STONE: That’s a little simplistic.

WALLACE: You said this summer that Putin, this is your quote, is not a monster that he has been portrayed by American propaganda. Really?

STONE: You know, you’re going about this all wrong. You’re not even looking, giving the guy a break. (I’m not giving who a break?) Talking about Putin, you’re blaming him for? What is he doing to the Russian people think about it.Chris Wallace

Oliver, the question I would ask is why are you giving, Vladimir Putin such a break? (I’m trying see it from both sides.) Why are you siding with Vladimir Putin… (I’m not siding with anybody)