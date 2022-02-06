The Rock Backtracks Support for Joe Rogan After Learning About His N-Word Usage: ‘Now I’ve Become Educated to His Complete Narrative’

Dwayne Johnson appeared to walk back his support for Joe Rogan amid the Spotify controversy on Friday, after learning about the podcaster’s usage of the n-word.

“I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative,” Johnson wrote. “Learning moment for me.”

Spotify announced it would add advisory labels that direct listeners to a fact hub when Covid-19 is discussed on podcasts, following public outcry over misinformation that was shared on Rogan’s podcast.

In an Instagram video addressing the misinformation controversy, Rogan said he is “very happy” with Spotify adding the advisory and said he would try to “have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones.”

Johnson commented on the video: “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.”

“Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you,” he added.

The Rock shows his support for Joe Rogan after he addressed Spotify podcast controversy: “Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you🥃” pic.twitter.com/YrwSXnGMxu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2022

Johnson’s support for Rogan came under scrutiny from bestselling author and liberal activist Don Winslow, who asked if he “actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

“You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power,” Winslow said.

Johnson replied, “I hear you as well as everyone here 100%” before backtracking some of his support for Rogan.

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

Clips of Rogan using the n-word have been circulating recently, prompting Rogan to issue an apology in which he said he hasn’t used the word in years.

“Now I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word,” Rogan said. “Never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years.”

