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Tim Dillon argued that the war in Iran was “not going our way” and that President Donald Trump was out of his element trying to navigate the conflict.

On Sunday’s episode of The Tim Dillon Show, the comedian expressed his belief that Trump was eagerly seeking an off-ramp from the war. The conflict began in late January; and although Trump has repeatedly insisted since early March that it’s wrapping up, the two countries have been unable to reach an agreement on a peace deal.

Dillon said he could “feel” that the war wasn’t going the way the Trump administration.

“This thing’s not going our way, and you know that,” Dillon said. “You can feel it. You can feel that it’s not working. You can feel that Trump wants out of it. You can feel it.”

Dillon added that Trump was “not a real fighter,” suggesting that he was equipped to be a wartime president. He continued:

This is not what he does. He’s not a real fighter. He’s like a shit talker. He’s a casino kingpin. He’s a reality star… But that’s what he does. This is not [General George S. Patton]. He’s not a general. He’s a reality star. He’s a shit talker. He’s very comfortable in that game. Late-night firing off tweets at Elizabeth Warren, that’s his game. Talking shit with Mika and Joe, Morning Joe, he’s comfortable doing that all day long. A rally? Forget it. Standing there for three hours, talking extemporaneously off the cuff, he’s all in. And that’s what he does. This is not where he shines, and he feels uncomfortable. You can tell he’s not happy about this beause this is not what he does.

Watch the clip above.

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