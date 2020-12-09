Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie and Mark Wahlberg are among a slew of stars featured in a video honoring military families.

The video message was made as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 2020 Virtual Snowball Express, a year-long initiative which supports the families of fallen soldiers.

Sinise’s annual Snowball Express usually culminates in a five-day trip to Disney World for over 1,750 children around Christmas time. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebration had to be held virtually, but that didn’t stop a whole bunch of celebrities from sending their well-wishes.

“Hey everybody on the Snowball Express, Covid-19 virtual version,” began Hanks, who gave a shoutout to his “old buddy Lieutenant Dan,” referring to Forrest Gump co-star Sinise. “I hope everybody has a really, really great time. Disney World will be there again in the future. Have a great time, throw some snowballs around and all aboard the snowball express!”

Jolie said in the video, “We owe so much to military families. More than we even know. So I am deeply grateful and thankful to all you.”

Wahlberg told military families, “I keep you in my prayers and know that the family members you lost are always in your heart.”

Also featured in the video is Chris Pratt, who gave a greeting from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, before turning his camera to co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and the film’s crew.

Tim Allen reprised his role of Buzz Lightyear for the video, wishing military families “a wonderful holiday filled with joy and fun.”

The video also includes appearances by Keanu Reeves, Jimmy Kimmel, David Beckham, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Kaley Cuoco, Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more.

The 2020 Snowball Express, which took place over the weekend, was attended virtually by over 2,000 families of fallen military members.

The initiative began in 2006 after a soldier, who later died in combat, wrote a letter to his wife saying he wished they could visit Disney World with their kids.

Watch the video above, via YouTube.

