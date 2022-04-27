Travis Scott to Make First Festival Performance One Year After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has announced his first music festival appearance since last year’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Scott is set to headline three Primavera Sound festivals in South America this fall, including one in São Paulo, Brazil on November 6; one in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 12; and Santiago, Chile on November 13.

While the rapper performed at two private events earlier this year, the upcoming appearances mark his first public performances since a crowd surge at his Astroworld festival left 10 dead and many injured.

News of his headling performances came the same day Miami nightclub E11EVEN announced Scott was booked for an appearance next month.

Scott was previously set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held from April 15-17 and 22-24, yet was removed from the lineup following the Astroworld tragedy.

He also canceled his 2021 performance at Day N Vegas, as it was set for just a week after Astroworld.

The rapper has been hit with several lawsuits following the incident, including one from the family of a 9-year-old victim Ezra Blount — the youngest person to die from his injuries.

While he has yet to perform publicly, he did address the tragedy while sitting down with Charlamagne tha God roughly one month after the festival.

“You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” he said at the time, also claiming he was unaware people had died at the concert until the press conference that occurred after his set.

