Trevor Noah Pillories Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic for Getting Deported from Australia

Trevor Noah laid into Novak Djokovic for his ejection from the Australian Open, and deportation from the country, due to his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Noah returned from a lengthy hiatus on Tuesday to give his viewers an update on “the big news from the world of sports.”

“I’m talking about Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star whose name is worth up to 140 points in Scrabble,” he joked. “This was supposed to have been a big week for Djokovic. But like my dream of starring in the biopic of Weird Al, it wasn’t meant to be.”

The Australian government explained that they canceled the tennis champion’s visa entirely because they believed his presence in the country could lead to an increase in anti-vaccine sentiment.

“And Australia is the last country that you want to get deported from,” Noah said. “Imagine stepping off a 25-hour flight and then immediately having to get on another 25-hour flight! I don’t know what Djokovic thinks is in the vaccine, but it can’t possibly be worse than breathing in farts for 50 hours straight.”

The host also noted that 71 percent of Australians were in favor of his deportation, adding, “Damn, it says a lot about you when that many Australians think you’re too dangerous to be in your country. That’s where the health minister is a giant poisonous spider.”

Noah went on to highlight Djokovic’s other questionable healthcare takes, sharing that the athlete is “a man who says he knows he has a gluten intolerance—and this is completely true—because he’s physically weaker if he’s holding a slice of bread.”

“So gluten works like Kryptonite for him,” Noah cracked. “You think Covid is scary but Djokovic could die just walking past a bakery.”

