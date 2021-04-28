Trevor Noah and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got into a Twitter spat on Wednesday after The Daily Show aired a segment rebuking the results of the 2020 census.

Due to population shifts, Texas will pick up two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the most out of any U.S. state, while New York will lose one seat due to its dwindling number of residents. Many have blamed Democratic tax policies on the population decline in blue states.

On Tuesday night’s Daily Show, Noah insisted New York “got screwed” as the state was just 89 people short of keeping its congressional seat.

“You’re telling me if just 89 more New Yorkers had filled out their census, the state wouldn’t have lost a House seat? 89? That’s basically nothing,” the host said.

From there, Noah cited census numbers indicting that America’s population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930’s. “The birth rate is falling primarily due to this photo,” said the host as an image of Cruz was displayed on screen.

“The 1930’s sucked for America,” added Noah, referencing the Great Depression as one of several reasons.

Cruz — seemingly unhappy about being mocked during the segment — retweeted The Daily Show’s video, and added, “Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression.”

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Noah quickly fired back: “Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun,” in reference to Cruz vacationing with his family in Mexico in February amid widespread power outages and frigid temperatures in Texas.

Not sure I’d be using the words “fleeing” and “Texas” in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Cruz threw a counterpunch, tweeting back, “I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny.”

I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny. https://t.co/swFSRNnTwc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Noah later responded by pointing out that Cruz seemed to have taken less umbrage with then-candidate Donald Trump insulting his wife. “And with that,” the host wrote, “Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly.”

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]