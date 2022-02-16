Trey Songz Accused of ‘Brutal’ Rape Resulting in Hospital Visit in $20 Million Lawsuit

Trey Songz has been accused of violently raping his ex-girlfriend in a $20 million lawsuit.

The woman, who is suing under the name Jane Doe, claimed in the lawsuit that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Songz, given name Tremaine Neverson, before the alleged rape occurred on March 24, 2016.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Songz invited the woman to a party in Los Angeles on that day, where the two went upstairs for a consensual sexual encounter.

She said his attitude changed once the couple arrived at the bedroom, where he transformed into a “savage rapist.”

She alleged that Songz anally raped her after she repeatedly shut down his requests.

She reportedly said in the suit that she screamed and begged him to stop. She further said she went to the hospital afterwards and that an examination found “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.”

While she said did not name the artist while at the hospital due to fear, she claims her Uber driver rerouted her to the hospital after noticing she was in distress.

A representative for Songz denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying, “The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey,” the statement added. “Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, is representing two other women who are suing Songz for alleged sexual assaults in Miami and Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Songz’s legal team accused Mitchell of witness tampering in the Miami sexual assault suit, involving alleged victim Jauhara Jeffries.

“This is nothing more than bullying and an attempt to silence counsel and the many victims who have been assaulted by Defendant Songz and will be vigorously defended in court,” Mitchell told TMZ in response. “I will further be exonerated as I was when this allegation was previously made by Defendant Songz’s prior attorney.”

