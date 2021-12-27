Trump Ukraine Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Confronts Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season Finale: ‘It Was a Perfect Call!’

Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded its eleventh season on Sunday night with an awkward situation between Larry David and Alexander Vindman, the former lieutenant colonel who was at the center of Trump-Ukraine scandal.

In the season finale, “The Mormon Advantage,” David is trying to repeal a city law requiring people to have a five-foot fence around residential swimming pools. To this end, he leans on Councilwoman Irma Kostroski, and after a series of mishaps, he phones her with a promise to make a large donation to her church if she votes to repeal the ordinance.

As it were, part of the episode also revolves around a party that David is throwing for Vindman after Susie Greene asks him to host it at his house. David agrees that Vindman is a “hero” for sounding the alarm on Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with the president of Ukraine, but things get dicey between the two of them after Vindman overhears David’s call to Kostrovski.

Much of the dialogue throughout this part of the show was flavored by Trump’s manner of speaking, in addition to references to the call where Trump seemed to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden as part of a quid pro quo. As such, Vindman tells David he was “very concerned” by the Kostrovski call, characterizes it as a “bribe,” and says he’ll have the call transcribed and sent to the city council.

David objected to Vindman’s assessments throughout the exchange, claiming “it was a perfect call! A perfect call!” In any event, Vindman took to Twitter after the episode aired, saying he had a “great time” on the show.

I had a great time on #CurbYourEnthusiasm! You can watch the season finale now on @hbomax I would like to thank @ohsnapjbsmoove for his suggestion that I title my next book: China and Russia, On That Sh*t. https://t.co/Nc43NuCUM6 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 27, 2021

Watch the full episode on HBO.

