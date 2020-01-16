‘IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!’: Trump’s Latest Rage Tweet Becomes an Instant Meme

President Donald Trump’s latest impeachment rage tweet was a big, fat pitch down the center of the plate. And the internet knocked it right out of the park.

Moments after the Senate was sworn in for the impeachment trial, which begins next Tuesday, the president went off, in all-caps as is often his wont.

“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Trump wrote.

I mean, look at that. Just begging to be memed.

Twitter did not disappoint — taking the gag in several different directions. First, there was the classic “when you” template.

When the pizza delivery instructions are 100% clear and they still get the toppings wrong https://t.co/RZo0mFpoWp — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) January 16, 2020

When your bf dumps you after drunk dialing https://t.co/oyIPWuuyLy — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 16, 2020

when tape a call fails again https://t.co/A2GZh0RTf0 — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) January 16, 2020

When you forget to hit record before a 40-minute interview https://t.co/tbunAt33Jd — Matt Ford (@fordm) January 16, 2020

When my dad asked tween me why the phone bill is so expensive https://t.co/YwRrSXftlY — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 16, 2020

when you get written up for taking a call on the floor at your high school retail job https://t.co/KYqbVHWuXA — katy wellhousen (@KatyWellhousen) January 16, 2020

when you call the pizza place to ask if they sell pizza https://t.co/S5jxu9Vd6I — magdalene (@magdajtaylor) January 16, 2020

Others opted to parrot the tweet with their own all-caps dispatch.

I JUST HAD A SWEETGREEN SALAD THAT WAS VERY FILLING! https://t.co/IVnDvvm3QF — Jon Comulada 🇵🇷 (@joncomulada) January 16, 2020

I’M BEING IMPEACHED BECAUSE I HAD A PERFECT BUZZER TAPED TO MY CHEST! — Carlos Beltran’s nephew Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 16, 2020

I JUST SAVED A BUNCH OF MONEY ON MY CAR INSURANCE! https://t.co/kh8uhBIqRk — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT DUMPED FOR BEING TOO HOT! https://t.co/0nFr5Y5upH — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) January 16, 2020

I JUST HAD LUNCH. https://t.co/wGM39Izn1y — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) January 16, 2020

And finally, there were references to famous phone calls in pop culture.

Well done, internet. Well done.

