‘IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!’: Trump’s Latest Rage Tweet Becomes an Instant Meme

By Joe DePaoloJan 16th, 2020, 5:11 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s latest impeachment rage tweet was a big, fat pitch down the center of the plate. And the internet knocked it right out of the park.

Moments after the Senate was sworn in for the impeachment trial, which begins next Tuesday, the president went off, in all-caps as is often his wont.

“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Trump wrote.

I mean, look at that. Just begging to be memed.

Twitter did not disappoint — taking the gag in several different directions. First, there was the classic “when you” template.

Others opted to parrot the tweet with their own all-caps dispatch.

And finally, there were references to famous phone calls in pop culture.

Well done, internet. Well done.

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

