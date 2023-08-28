Vivek Ramaswamy Hit With Cease and Desist From Eminem

Weeks after delighting crowds at the Iowa State Fair by rapping Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself”, Vivek Ramaswamy’s rap career appears to be over after the artist sent him a cease and desist letter.

Ramaswamy is known for using the song as his “walk out” music on the campaign trail and it’s generated some of the most viral moments from the 2024 candidates so far.

But according to TMZ, a letter obtained from Eminem’s liscencer, Broadcast Music Inc. asked the Ramaswamy campaign to stop using the artists songs immediately, effected August 23rd.

This was 11 days after Ramaswamy’s performance of the song in Iowa.

Vivek Ramaswamy rapping lose yourself is one of the funniest and coolest things I’ve seen a presidential candidate do. pic.twitter.com/uYx4XRvMM4 — Jason’s Conversation Station (@Jasonsstation94) August 19, 2023

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the notice read.

As of Monday afternoon, the 2024 candidate has yet to address the letter publicly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com