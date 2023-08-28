Tapper Flat Out Asks Chris Christie, ‘Do You Think That Your Party Has an Authoritarian Problem?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie whether the GOP “has an authoritarian problem” on Monday’s edition of The Lead.

Former President Donald Trump maintains a large lead over his Republican rivals despite being under indictment in four jurisdictions. Two of those indictments stem from his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he lost.

Tapper asked the former New Jersey governor if this indicates an authoritarian streak within his party.

“[Y]ou do describe the conduct of Donald Trump trying to overturn the election as reprehensible,” the anchor said. “Republican voters don’t seem to have a problem with it. And I’m wondering, do you think that your party has an authoritarian problem? That they really honestly don’t have a problem with violently trying to stop a free and fair election from going forward?”

Christie denied the suggestion.

“No, Jake, I absolutely don’t think that we have that problem,” he replied. “I think what we have is a Donald Trump problem and that right now, what’s gone on is that people view Donald Trump synonymously with the Republican Party, and that if you oppose Trump, that’s somehow favoring Biden. And many Republicans don’t want to do that for very obvious reasons.”

The former governor then reiterated some of his previous attacks on Trump, noting the former president’s affinity for dictators. Christie also dinged Trump for skipping the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

“He doesn’t want to debate with anyone as he showed on Wednesday night,” he said. “He doesn’t want anybody to disagree with him. And, look, that’s just not the way our system works. And I know that the truth is what matters the most. I’m going to continue to stand up for the truth.”

