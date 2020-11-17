During an appearance on The Breakfast Club Tuesday, 50 Cent claimed he was offered $1 million to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration — predicting that other Trump-endorsing rappers received similar proposals.

“I’ve come to y’all to talk about them offering me $1 million to go to Trump’s inauguration,” he said of the president’s team, roughly 37 minutes into the interview. “$500,000, and it went up to a million while I was still confused about what to do.”

Charlamagne Tha God asked the rapper what was so confusing about the offer, questioning if the amount of money was just too much to pass up.

“He was needing it for the same reasons you see now,” 50 said of the president. “He participated with different artists for the Black vote. And I’m going, nah, I ain’t gonna put myself in that position. ‘Cause I don’t know what I’d have to do to recover from that.”

50 Cent later denied receiving any money for his recent criticisms of Joe Biden and claimed that he saw the President-elect’s tax plan on CNBC for the first time last month — sparking his tweets.

The rapper also predicted that Lil Wayne was paid by the Trump team to endorse the president.

“So Wayne definitely got a check then?” Charlamagne asked.

“Yeah, I’m sure. Easily, he got paid. He had the sweater and the picture,” 50 Cent replied, referring to Lil Wayne’s picture with Trump.

Lil Wayne posted a picture with the president last month, both of them posing with their thumbs-up in front of a row of American flags:

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

In the heavily mocked Twitter post, Lil Wayne said that he had a “great meeting” with Trump and praised his criminal reform work, adding, “The platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Following the interview, 50 Cent took to Twitter to suggest that Trump pardon Lil Wayne for his recent firearm possession charges:

👀wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne. get that fool on the phone. 🤦‍♂️they gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. 😳 ABC for life tomorrow 10pm pic.twitter.com/TLsC4anwl0 — 50cent (@50cent) November 17, 2020

“Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him Wayne. Get that fool on the phone,” 50 Cent wrote.

“They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting Trump” he added. Lil Wayne was actually charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Watch above, via YouTube. (The relevant portion begins at the 37 minute mark.)

