‘Hey F*cker! I Will Pay Your Taxes In Exchange For You Coming to Your Senses’: Exes Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent Have Twitter Spat Over Election

Chelsea Handler was reminded how hard it is to stay friends with your ex this week, even if he used to be your “favorite.”

Handler and ex-boyfriend 50 Cent engaged in a public spat after the rapper endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter — claiming that he doesn’t care if “Trump doesn’t like black people.”

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote on Twitter — later joking he does not want to become “20cent.”

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

Ex-girlfriend and vocal Joe Biden supporter Handler was not happy with the revelation, replying that the rapper “used to be [her] favorite ex-boyfriend.”

50 Cent responded to the message the next day, seemingly unaware of how political Handler has gotten since the split.

“I love ya Gator,” 50 Cent wrote, presumably using an old pet name. “Don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

The plea to stay civil did not pan out well, as Handler spat back some harsh words to her ex: “Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?”

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]