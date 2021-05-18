Videos of Adam Sandler dropping in on a random pick-up basketball game in Long Island over the weekend have gone viral.

Sports journalist Anthony Puccio tweeted the footage, which shows the Saturday Night Live alum dribbling the ball in an oversized pink polo shirt and baggy shorts.

“Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island… He’s out here playing pick up everyday,” Puccio wrote alongside one of the clips, which has racked up more than 2.5 million views.

More Adam Sandler pickup content for the TL pic.twitter.com/hmUVIBMVqs — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

At one point in the game, Sandler can be seen tossing a solid pass to one of his teammates, who sadly misses his opportunity for a wide-open three-pointer.

“One chance to score off an Adam Sandler pass in your life and it hits nothing but backboard. Devastating,” wrote a reporter for the Philadelphia 76ers.

one chance to score off an Adam Sandler pass in your life and it hits nothing but backboard, devastating https://t.co/L0wVSN9tPB — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 17, 2021

However, Sandler’s skills on the court earned him the respect of former NBA player Baron Davis, who wrote, “Adam Sandler is a baller. You want to be on his team in pick-up. He throws dimes!!!”

Adam Sandler is a baller. You want to be on his team in pickup. He throws dimes!!! https://t.co/fPpwFrT9Xv — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 17, 2021

Sandler is a well-known basketball enthusiast who’s often spotted sitting courtside with his celebrity friends at Los Angeles Lakers games.

The comedy superstar, who’s starred in sports movies like Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy, can next be seen playing a basketball scout in the upcoming Netflix drama Hustle, which he’s producing alongside LeBron James.

