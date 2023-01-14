WATCH: Andy Cohen Draws Giggle And Wisecrack By Asking Chris Wallace ‘Who’s The Most Full of Crap Person On Fox News?’

TV host and producer Andy Cohen drew a giggle and a wisecrack from Chris Wallace by asking him “Who’s the most full of crap person on Fox News?”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature host and producer Andy Cohen and celebrity chef Ina Garten.

In his interview with Cohen, Wallace made the mistake of asking about the “Plead the Fifth” segment of Watch What Happens Live. Cohen obliged by asking hi awkward question, to which Wallace giggled and answered it was too hard to narrow down:

WALLACE: And what happens in plead the fifth?

COHEN: Plead the fifth is the game that you saw Meryl Streep playing and she answered the question. The game is I give you three questions, you can plead the fifth to only one. And so, and they’re pretty pointed questions that–they’re pointed questions. We have a lot of fun coming up with the questions. And, you know, they’re meant to be a little confrontational.

WALLACE: So what would your three questions be for me?

COHEN: Okay, what was your least–who’s the most full of crap person on Fox News?

WALLACE: I don’t know that I can answer.

COHEN: So you would plead the fifth.

WALLACE: No, no, no, I just mean that. It’s a very hard, it’s hard to distinguish.

COHEN: There’s a lot to parse out there. Favorite and least favorite Mike Wallace interview of all time? And why? And then number three? What is the biggest lie someone that you’re interviewing has ever told you? So that’s off the top of my head.

WALLACE: Those are good.

COHEN: Okay.

WALLACE: I can tell you my least favorite Mike Wallace interview of all time, he interviewed Barbra Streisand.

COHEN: I knew you were gonna say that.

WALLACE: Oh, yeah. Right.

COHEN: I did, I was thinking–I’m not kidding.

WALLACE: No, I actually talked to him, interviewed him about one of his books and I called him out on this, which–

COHEN: Because he kept saying the thing about the lighting and how difficult she was?

WALLACE: No, it’s that he got went to–he interviewed her mother. And he said, “what’s your relationship like with Barbara,” and Barbara Streisand’s mother said “she doesn’t have time for me, she never…” So he’s in the middle of the interview. And he says, “you know what your mother says about you?” And Barbara starts to cry. And I said, and I interviewed him, I said, “why would you do that?” He said, “I don’t have subpoena powers. You know, people can–” which is a kind of a BS excuse for I can say whatever I want.

COHEN: Right.