Beyoncé made Grammys history on Sunday night, breaking the record for most awards ever for a female artist with her 28th Grammy.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it’s been such a difficult time,” the singer said while accepting the award. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

Beyoncé picked up her 28th Grammy for “BLACK PARADE” — a song released on Juneteenth last year — which won in the category of Best R&B performance. Overall, she earned nine nominations and three wins at this year’s Grammys.

Watch above, via CBS.

