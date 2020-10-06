WATCH: Bill Murray Zoom-Bombs Interview on Fox Business

Fox Business got a surprise guest on Tuesday when Bill Murray Zoom-bombed a segment with Fox News contributor Robert Wolf, who was on hand to discuss the 2020 election.

Joining live from Martha’s Vineyard, the former Obama administration adviser smiled as Murray sat behind him on a couch combing through a book. “I told this friend of mine that I’m going to be on with you and he loves you so he decided to come by,” Wolf told host Liz Claman. Wolf, who recently hosted an event for former Vice President Joe Biden, introduced Murray as his “caddy.”

Referring to Murray’s ensemble of a sweater and shorts, Wolf joked, “He was on the golf course and I’m doing this. We want to make sure we talk about Biden.” Claman then jumped in and told Murray he should moderate the next presidential debate, to which the actor quipped, “A couple cups of coffee, I think I could do it.”

Wolf and Claman went on to talk about President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s stopping Covid stimulus negotiations with Congress “until after the election.” Murray spent most of the segment quietly listening to Wolf as he opined, while occasionally returning to glance at his book.

When the discussion turned to stocks, Murray chimed in, “I don’t buy stock. People just give me stock as presents. I don’t buy anything, Liz. People just give me gifts.”

Also during the segment, Wolf made sure to get in a few plugs for his famous friend, whose new movie On the Rocks debuts on Apple TV+ later this month.

