Charlamagne tha God locked horns with his guest Boosie Badazz on Monday’s The Breakfast Club, as the rapper attempted to defend homophobic comments he made earlier this month.

Boosie, who just added DaBaby to his Boosie Bash lineup despite the Charlotte artist’s own homophobic rant, joined DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne on the Breakfast Club to address remarks he made about Lil Nas X.

While the episode advertises Boosie’s latest comments as a clarification of his previous rant, it would be far more likely to label the remarks he made on the show as a reiteration.

“I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion,” he said, arguing that straight people have less of a voice than those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Boosie went on to say that straight men cannot admit to liking women without it sounding “vulgar,” adding, “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”

All of the hosts were quick to disagree, Charlamagne pointing to the countless raps and music videos about “fucking women,” noting “That ain’t changed.”

“I love rap, I love hip-hop, I love our culture, but I saw you say that he [Lil Nas X] was a negative influence,” Charlamagne continued. “Why we acting like rappers haven’t been negative influences for years? Whether it’s talking about murder, celebrating drug culture, gang culture, violence against women. We just as negative. How is he the person you decide to point at and say, ‘Oh, you’re ruining it for the kids?’ What have street rappers done to the kids?”

Charlamagne was addressing the multiple homophobic comments Boosie made earlier this summer. In the first rant, Boosie hit at Nas X for saying that he wanted to dance naked for charity, calling it “disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight.”

“If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass,” he added. “You let a n**** dance naked in front your children, you a motherfuckin’ crazy motherfucker—or you like dick too.”

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie said a week later. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

During Monday’s episode, Boosie attempted to defend his comments, saying that he was disturbed that children would see Nas X dance naked on TV.

“I really get offended when it was like, he was saying he would go up there and perform naked in front all this shit, all the people,” Boosie said. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ All these straight people in the world. All these millions of kids gon’ watch this and no straight rapper ain’t gon’ say, ‘Nah, n****. You ain’t…N****, we don’t want you on that TV. Nobodies not gon’…'”

Charlamagne further challenged Boosie, admitting he does not “understand that logic.”

“I saw you say that people be trying to be straight,” he added. “How you try to be straight? If you straight, you ain’t gotta try to be.”

Boosie then took it a step further, saying that parents trying to raise “strong, young Black men” should disapprove of Nas X’s potential nudity.

“Would you be cool? If you trying to raise that, would you be cool and sitting there watching Nas X go up there and take his clothes off? If you do, Charlamagne, you’re a part of the problem,” he said.

“Man, Boosie, we grew up seeing worse images on TV, man. We seen dudes on TV holding guns,” Charlamagne responded. “Like I said, celebrating violence, celebrating violence against women, the drug culture, the gang culture.”

Nas X, known for his clap backs, responded to a tweet sharing a clip of the interview:

wow…. this is insane. almost as insane as my new single “industry baby” which is out now! 🔥☄️

GET IT HERE: https://t.co/6fJGZqH1qs pic.twitter.com/O5mPn3ZY9d — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

Watch the full interview above, via YouTube.

