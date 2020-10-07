WATCH: Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and Other Stars Get Naked in Bizarre, Cringeworthy PSA

Celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, and Sarah Silverman stripped down in a video for the nonpartisan group RepresentUs, sharing information on the “naked ballot” issue, which voters in Pennsylvania and 15 other states face.

The ad works to expose laws that require voters in 16 states to insert their mail-in ballot in two envelopes in order to get counted, also known as the “naked ballot” issue.

Although each star is naked, the video only shows them from the chest up. The ad’s focus is to teach voters how to properly send in their ballots in order to avoid the rejection of hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes.

“Naked ballots are the new hanging chads,” said RepresentUs CEO Josh Silver in a news release regarding the video.

“The fact is that if you use the wrong pen color or don’t assemble your mail-in ballot correctly, your vote may not count. This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail. We’re grateful to this committed and talented group for making an eye-catching video so that everyone understands what they need to do to ensure their vote is counted.”

The naked celebrities featured in the video include Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler, Silverman’s father Donald, Josh Gad, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Sacha Baron Cohen as a fully dressed Borat.

“Read and follow the instructions that come with your ballot. And if they say to use a black pen, use a black pen. I know that’s like the least sexy thing that a completely naked person could say but…” said the stars in their montage.

