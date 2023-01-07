Chris Wallace Puts Avatar Director James Cameron On The Spot About ‘Cringeworthy’ Oscar Speech

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked pioneering Avatar director James Cameron about “backlash” to an Oscar speech that the filmmaker now acknowledges as “cringe-worthy.”

The latest interviews from season two of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature James Cameron and stage/screen star Hugh Jackman. In his lengthy interview with Cameron, Wallace asked about the director’s Best Picture acceptance speech for Titanic, and a line that still haunts:

WALLACE: I want to show an iconic clip from Titanic and then you’re accepting of the Oscar, for Best Director. Take a look.

[CLIP]

WALLACE: So…

CAMERON: Okay, we went there. All right.

WALLACE: So I want a couple of questions. I mean, first of all, we should point out you tied the record that had been set by Ben Hur. I think back in 19 60- 11 Oscars won. Peter Jackson’s final movie Lord of the Ring has tied up but that’s that’s the record 11 Oscars at one time. Yeah, that’s the good news. The bad news. How bad was the backlash in Hollywood? The feeling that Jim Cameron was writing a little too high at that point?

CAMERON: Yeah, maybe, you know, I mean, I took a lot of heat for the for the line, you know, and I think the the egregious sin, there was a one of what was perceived, as you know, arrogance are the conquering, you know, a sense of conquest, which was not what was in my head, I was trying to express the joy and excitement that I was feeling in terms of that movie, and the most joyful moment for the character for, you know, Leonardo DiCaprio, his character was when he, you know, was free and at the bow of the ship, and all that sort of thing. But what I learned is, you don’t quote your own movie, to the academy, if you win. Because it’s cringe worthy. It makes the assumption that you didn’t win by a narrow margin, but that every single person sitting in the audience on that night at the Kodak Theatre, saw and loved Titanic, and we’ll never know how much we won by but it might not have been a landslide at all. So you know, there was definitely I took flack for all 25 years after that, but you know, you you live in your learn I think what was interpreted as kind of arrogance or a big F- you I told you so what was it what was in my head at all, but you do have to be careful what you say in your acceptance speech, me and Sally Fields we we have a little self help group together on this.