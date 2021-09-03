WATCH: Christopher Lloyd Stars in Reality-Bending Teaser for Rick and Morty Season Finale

The acclaimed animated series Rick and Morty is wrapping up its fifth season on Sunday, and with all due credit to Marvel, the teaser Adult Swim released Friday might be the most ambitious crossover in history.

Back to the Future obviously had a big influence on Rick and Morty, and now Christopher Lloyd — Doc Emmett Brown himself — is playing Rick Sanchez.

Lloyd is joined by Jaeden Martell, who has starred in Defending Jacob and Knives Out, playing the very nervous Morty Smith.

Lloyd was recently profiled in The Washington Post reflecting on his life and some of his most iconic roles. He has made cameo appearances as Doc Brown over the past few years, including in the Seth MacFarlane movie A Million Ways to Die in the West and a bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Michael J. Fox for Back to the Future Day in 2015.

We don’t know what exactly the Rick and Morty season finale has in store, but when this baby hits Sunday, we’re gonna see some serious shit.

