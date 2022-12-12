WATCH: Elon Musk Showered With BOOS During Surprise Onstage Appearance With Dave Chappelle

Twitter owner Elon Musk was showered with boos — and some cheers — during an onstage cameo with comedian Dave Chappelle.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” said Chappelle during his show at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This was followed by a chorus of mostly jeers.

“Cheers and boos, I see,” remarked Chappelle.

“You weren’t expecting this, were you?” asked Musk.

“It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience,” joked Chappelle.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has fired more than half of Twitter’s workforce.

“All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium,” said Chappelle. “His whole business model is ‘fuck Earth; I’m leaving anyway.'”

“What kind of pussy they got up there? That’s what we’ll be doing,” said Chappelle, smoking a joint.

Trying to speak, only to get booed, Musk asked, “Dave, what should I say?”

“Don’t say nothing. It’ll only spoil the moment,” replied Chappelle. “Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest. I can’t wait to see what store you decimate next, motherfucker. You shut the fuck up.”

“I wish everyone in this auditorium peace and the joy of feeling free,” concluded Chappelle. “And your pursuit of happiness. Amen.”

Phones were not allowed inside the show, but somehow someone was able to sneak one in and record.

Watch above.

(h/t derbender)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com