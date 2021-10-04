<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disney+ has dropped the trailer for Fauci, a feature documentary promised to paint an “unprecedented portrait” of the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

The film, directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, is set to highlight Dr. Anthony Fauci’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as his past responses to the HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola outbreaks.

“There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it’s an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks,” the directors said in a statement.

As well as gifting viewers with access to Fauci’s professional life, showing how he served under seven presidents to lead the fight against several infectious diseases, the documentary will also give a glimpse into the doctor’s personal life.

Fauci, who continues to face vitriol from the right for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is shown tearing up in the trailer as he admits to suffering from “post traumatic stress syndrome.”

While it’s unclear the exact topic being discussed in the interview, the trailer had previously detailed the anguish many suffered throughout the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Fauci is later shown standing near a mass memorial sharing, “When you’re involved in a race to stop a horrible disease, you always feel you’re not doing things quickly enough.”

The documentary will also include interviews from Fauci and members of his family — his daughter sharing, “When I think about my dad growing up, I certainly think about that seriousness, but very few people get to see he’s funny, weird and really playful.”

Fauci will premiere October 6 on Disney+, and in addition to interviews with Fauci, his friends, family, and former patients, will feature conversations with Bono, Bill Gates, former President George W. Bush, and former national security advisor Susan Rice.

Watch above, via YouTube.

