George Clooney opened up in a new interview about where he sees the country headed once Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

Speaking to USA Today, the actor acknowledged that America remains divided, but said “We’re in so much better shape because I do think this: Moments meet the man or woman. And this is Joe Biden’s moment.”

Clooney continued, “He is a compassionate, kind man. And we’re going to need that after we’ve lost probably close to 400,000 people by the time we get [Covid] in our rear-view mirror.”

In addition to all the deaths caused by the pandemic, Clooney also pointed to the loss of jobs and the overall “sickness” that’s spread around the globe. “We’re going to need compassion through this and [Biden] is every bit of that, on top of being a very smart, wise man,” he said.

Clooney went on to say he believes Biden will have “a really effective presidency,” but will likely have a “hard time” dealing with Republicans in the senate.

Clooney has expressed his optimism about 2021 in other recent interviews, previously suggesting that Biden’s presidency will result in “a return to civility.”

The actor has a very different take on President Donald Trump’s character. Last week, Clooney said in an interview that he remembers Trump as a guy hitting on cocktail waitresses in New York City.

Watch Clooney’s USA Today interview above, via YouTube. The discussion about Biden begins around the 19-minute mark.

