Following a controversial Tonight Show segment with TikTok star Addison Rae, Jimmy Fallon invited nine TikTok creators to his show on Monday in an effort to credit them for their choreography and allow them to perform their own dances.

Last month, Fallon invited Rae, the second most-followed individual on the platform behind Charli D’Amelio, to perform eight viral TikTok dances, none of which she choreographed herself.

Fallon quickly faced scrutiny, as viewers of the segment, including The View’s Sunny Hostin and journalist and commentator Touré, noted that Fallon and Rae both failed to credit the original choreographers, many of whom are Black creators.

“This is a miss,” Hostin wrote in a tweet tagging Fallon. “Let’s give credit to the black creators.”

“This is what white privilege looks like—Black creators innovate dances and do them amazingly but Addison Rae gets invited on Fallon to perform them in a ho-hum way,” wrote Touré. “She’s not racist, Fallon’s not racist, but somehow the Black dancers are erased. Even though they dance better.”

The tweet included a video of Rae’s performance to Cardi B’s “Up” alongside a video of the choreographers, Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter performing the dance.

Addressing the backlash, Fallon invited Johnson and Cotter, along with other TikTok creators, to his show on Monday.

“On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances,” Fallon said. “Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”

In addition to performing their dances, the creators, Johnson, Cotter, Dorien Scott, Fur-Quan Powell, Camyra Franklin, Adam Snyder, Nate Nale, Greg Dahl, and Keara Wilson, shared anecdotes on their viral dances — such as “exciting” shout outs from Cardi B — and their future aspirations.

Rae had previously addressed the controversy after a TMZ reporter questioned her on the performance while she was out in L.A. last month.

“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it’s kinda hard to credit during the show,” she told the outlet. “But they all know that I love them so much and, I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together.”

