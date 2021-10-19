WATCH: John Legend Surprises Boston Street Performer as She Plays His Hit All of Me

Street performer Radha Rao had quite the legend in her audience this weekend.

The 22-year-old performed a rendition of John Legend’s hit “All of Me” in Boston, only to discover that Legend himself was in the crowd.

Rao posted about the moment on Instagram, writing, “Street performing [at Faneuil Hall Marketplace] has given me some of the most spontaneous life experiences – grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for the incredible [John Legend] and his family today.”

Rao, who has been performing at Faneuil Hall since August, told Boston’s 7 News that she did not recognize the star at first, and only realized who he was when he took off his mask.

“Seeing John Legend in front of me as I was performing his song was incredibly shocking to me,” she told the network. “I definitely wanted to keep my cool, as I’d already started the song. I was just very blessed to see him and his family.”

“The fact that he took time to listen and show some local talent some encouragement, it meant a lot to me,” she added.

Legend, who was in Boston for a Sunday night concert, was clearly impressed by the performance, giving Rao a round of applause followed by a hug and a tip once she finished playing.

